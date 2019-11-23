Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Olivia Smoliga shines at the ISL U.S. derby with the Cali Condors Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
College Park - On November 16 and 17, Olympic swimmer Olivia Smoliga competed at the International Swimming League (ISL) U.S. derby match in College Park, Maryland, where she was representing the Cali Condors.
On the first day of the ISL U.S. derby, Smoliga was a part of the women's 4×100 freestyle relay for the Cali Condors, along with Kelsi Dahlia, Natalie Hinds, and Mallory Comerford, where they won first place clocking 3:29.38.
Smoliga finished in fourth place in the women's 50 meter freestyle final with a time of 24.29 seconds, as well as third place in the women's 50 meter backstroke final with a time of 26.32 seconds.
On November 17, on the second day of the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Smoliga won first place in the women's 4×100 medley relay for the Cali Condors along with Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Mallory Comerford, where they clocked 3:47.45.
Smoliga was also victorious in the women's 100 meter backstroke, winning first place for the Cali Condors team, with a time of 55.97 seconds.
With 489.5 points, the Cali Condors are heading to the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, along with the Los Angeles Current, which scored 495 points.
"We are going to VEGAS!!!! the first ever @iswimleague championship final. the @calicondors_isl and @lacurrent_isl have made it," Smologia exclaimed in a post on Instagram.
For more information on Olympian and world champion Olivia Smoliga, follow her on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Olivia Smoliga in September of 2019.
More about Olivia Smoliga, Maryland, Olympic, Swimmer, isl
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Why has a data leak of 1 billion social media profiles occurred? Special
Review: Randy Rainbow pokes fun at impeachment inquiry with parody video Special
Bolivia's Senate approves law for new elections: official
Former Trump advisor accuses White House of blocking Twitter access
Canadian consumers also warned to not eat romaine lettuce
Posthumous Leonard Cohen album offers apt final waltz
Review: Judy Collins puts on ethereal show at Joe's Pub in New York City Special
Putin calls for initiative from Russia's crisis-hit ruling party
Modi's party makes surprise comeback in India's richest state
Lion cub mummies feature in huge ancient Egypt find