Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports College Park - On November 16 and 17, Olympic swimmer Olivia Smoliga competed at the International Swimming League (ISL) U.S. derby match in College Park, Maryland, where she was representing the Cali Condors. Smoliga finished in fourth place in the women's 50 meter freestyle final with a time of 24.29 seconds, as well as third place in the women's 50 meter backstroke final with a time of 26.32 seconds. On November 17, on the second day of the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Smoliga won first place in the women's 4×100 medley relay for the Cali Condors along with Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Mallory Comerford, where they clocked 3:47.45. Smoliga was also victorious in the women's 100 meter backstroke, winning first place for the Cali Condors team, with a time of 55.97 seconds. With 489.5 points, the Cali Condors are heading to the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, along with the Los Angeles Current, which scored 495 points. "We are going to VEGAS!!!! the first ever @iswimleague championship final. the @calicondors_isl and @lacurrent_isl have made it," Smologia exclaimed in a post on For more information on Olympian and world champion Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with On the first day of the ISL U.S. derby, Smoliga was a part of the women's 4×100 freestyle relay for the Cali Condors, along with Kelsi Dahlia, Natalie Hinds, and Mallory Comerford, where they won first place clocking 3:29.38.Smoliga finished in fourth place in the women's 50 meter freestyle final with a time of 24.29 seconds, as well as third place in the women's 50 meter backstroke final with a time of 26.32 seconds.On November 17, on the second day of the ISL U.S. derby in Maryland, Smoliga won first place in the women's 4×100 medley relay for the Cali Condors along with Lilly King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Mallory Comerford, where they clocked 3:47.45.Smoliga was also victorious in the women's 100 meter backstroke, winning first place for the Cali Condors team, with a time of 55.97 seconds.With 489.5 points, the Cali Condors are heading to the ISL grand finale in Las Vegas, along with the Los Angeles Current, which scored 495 points."We are going to VEGAS!!!! the first ever @iswimleague championship final. the @calicondors_isl and @lacurrent_isl have made it," Smologia exclaimed in a post on Instagram For more information on Olympian and world champion Olivia Smoliga , follow her on Twitter and on Instagram : Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Olivia Smoliga in September of 2019. More about Olivia Smoliga, Maryland, Olympic, Swimmer, isl Olivia Smoliga Maryland Olympic Swimmer isl cali condors