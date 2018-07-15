Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports London - On July 15, 2018, Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the men's singles at the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, which were held in London. This marks Djokovic's fourth career Wimbledon win. He previously won the Wimbledon Championships in 2011, 2014 and 2015. Djokovic also ranks fourth place in the all-time "Most Grand Slam Men's singles titles," with 13 wins. American athlete Pete Sampras ranks third with 14 wins, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal second with 17 wins, and Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is in the lead with 20 wins. At the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, that were held in Beijing, Djokovic claimed the bronze medal, right behind Chilean tennis player Fernando González (silver medal), and Rafael Nadal, who took home the gold. Aside from his athletic endeavors, Djokovic is involved in the To learn more about professional tennis player Novak Djokovic, check out his Djokovic bested South African professional tennis player Kevin Anderson in the final, with a score of 6–2, 6–2, 7–6. At the same time, Djokovic earned his first grand slam title in over two years (since the French Open in 2016).This marks Djokovic's fourth career Wimbledon win. He previously won the Wimbledon Championships in 2011, 2014 and 2015.Djokovic also ranks fourth place in the all-time "Most Grand Slam Men's singles titles," with 13 wins. American athlete Pete Sampras ranks third with 14 wins, Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal second with 17 wins, and Swiss tennis player Roger Federer is in the lead with 20 wins.At the 2008 Summer Olympic Games, that were held in Beijing, Djokovic claimed the bronze medal, right behind Chilean tennis player Fernando González (silver medal), and Rafael Nadal, who took home the gold.Aside from his athletic endeavors, Djokovic is involved in the Novak Djokovic Foundation , which helps to develop early childhood education projects in Serbia and gives grants to educational initiatives with a goal to help preschool children. His wife, Jelena Djokovic, serves as co-founder and national director. For more on the foundation, follow them on Twitter To learn more about professional tennis player Novak Djokovic, check out his official website , and Facebook page More about novak djokovic, Tennis, Wimbledon, Championships, London More news from novak djokovic Tennis Wimbledon Championships London Kevin anderson