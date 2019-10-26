Tina Andrew
serves as General Manager of the New York Breakers, while Michael Andrew
is the Vice-Captain. Their Head Coach is Peter Andrew
and Shantel Davis is the team manager.
During their first day in the ISL meet in Budapest, American swimmer Emily Escobedo won first place in the women's 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:18.73; moreover, German swimmer Marco Koch
won the men's 200 meter breaststroke, clocking 2:04.27.
Following the two-day competition in Budapest, the New York Breakers will be competing at the next ISL event in America. It will be held on November 16 and 17, at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park in Maryland.
For more information on the New York Breakers
, check out their official website
and their Facebook page
.