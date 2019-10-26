Email
article imageReview: New York Breakers score 2 ISL wins on their first day in Budapest Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Budapest - On October 26, the New York Breakers scored two wins at the International Swimming League (ISL) competition that was held at Duna Arena in Budapest.
Tina Andrew serves as General Manager of the New York Breakers, while Michael Andrew is the Vice-Captain. Their Head Coach is Peter Andrew and Shantel Davis is the team manager.
During their first day in the ISL meet in Budapest, American swimmer Emily Escobedo won first place in the women's 200 meter breaststroke with a time of 2:18.73; moreover, German swimmer Marco Koch won the men's 200 meter breaststroke, clocking 2:04.27.
Following the two-day competition in Budapest, the New York Breakers will be competing at the next ISL event in America. It will be held on November 16 and 17, at the Natatorium at the Eppley Recreation Center, College Park in Maryland.
For more information on the New York Breakers, check out their official website and their Facebook page.
