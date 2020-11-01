Email
article imageReview: New York Breakers' Marco Koch remarkable on Day 1 of ISL Match 6 Special

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
German swimmer Marco Koch of the New York Breakers was incredible on Day 1 of ISL Match 6. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Koch was superb in the men's 200 meter breaststroke race, and he secured the first win for the New York Breakers on the first day of ISL Match 6, which was a day of mixed fortunes. Koch set a new ISL record in this event.
In a burst of speed over the final 100 meters, Koch missed the world record in this event by 0.4 seconds but he earned 19 race points for the New York Breakers, clocking 2:00.58. This was a neat improvement from a few days ago, where he clocked 2:00.81 in an equally impressive race.
Koch remarked in a poolside interview, that he is slowly improving. "I am still happy with the time. There are more chances," he admitted.
With such drive and dedication, as well as constant improvement, a new world record by Marco Koch seems inevitable at this point.
The remaining two wins for the New York Breakers came from their female athletes: Polish swimmer Kasia Wasick won the women's 50 meter freestyle, clocking 23.30 seconds. Abbie Wood won the women's 200 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 2:04.77, and in doing so, he set a new British record. She shattered the previous record from Siobhan-Marie O’Connor, which was set back in 2015.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Marco Koch in mid-September of 2020.
