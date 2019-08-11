Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Lima - American swimmer Adrian Nathan won five medals for Team USA at the 2019 Pan American Games that took place in Lima, Peru. As part of Team USA, Adrian won silver in the men's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay (3:14.94) right behind Brazil, who won setting a Pan American Record with a time of 3:12.61. Team USA (comprised of Daniel Carr, Nicolas Fink, Tom Shields and Nathan Adrian) won the gold medal in the 4 × 100 meter medley relay race with a time of 3:30.25, a Pan American Record. In the 4 × 100 meter mixed freestyle relay, Team USA (Michael Chadwick, Nathan Adrian, Claire Rasmus, and Margo Geer) won the gold with a time of 3:24.84. At the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, as Read More: Nathan Adrian sat down and chatted with He was named as an ambassador for the 2019 Lima Pan American Games . The 30-year-old swimmer won silver medals in the men's 50 meter freestyle (21.87 seconds) and the 100 meter freestyle race (48.17 seconds).As part of Team USA, Adrian won silver in the men's 4 × 100 meter freestyle relay (3:14.94) right behind Brazil, who won setting a Pan American Record with a time of 3:12.61.Team USA (comprised of Daniel Carr, Nicolas Fink, Tom Shields and Nathan Adrian) won the gold medal in the 4 × 100 meter medley relay race with a time of 3:30.25, a Pan American Record.In the 4 × 100 meter mixed freestyle relay, Team USA (Michael Chadwick, Nathan Adrian, Claire Rasmus, and Margo Geer) won the gold with a time of 3:24.84. Adrian is an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation, and he will be competing for the Los Angeles Current in the new International Swimming League, where four-time Olympic gold medalist Lenny Krayzelburg serves as the General Manager.At the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, as Digital Journal reported , Adrian won three medals for Team USA in the relay races, two of which were gold and one silver.: Nathan Adrian sat down and chatted with Digital Journal in May about the USA Swimming Foundation and his health. More about Nathan Adrian, Pan american games, Swimmer, Team usa, American Nathan Adrian Pan american games Swimmer Team usa American