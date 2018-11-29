This was the second day of the 2018 Winter National Championships, which took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.
Adrian
won the race with a time of 21.94 seconds, and he triumphed over Payton Sorenson, who finished in second place with a time of 22.45 seconds; moreover, Aaron Greenberg came in third place with a time of 22.71 seconds. Adrian was the sole swimmer to complete the Men's 50 meter freestyle race in less than 22 seconds.
Simone Manuel
, on the other hand, won the Women's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 24.39 seconds. Madison Kennedy came in second place (24.87 seconds) and Anna Hopkin finished in third place (24.93 seconds).
At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which were held in New York last week, Nathan Adrian was a part of the swimming relay team that won the award for "Relay Performance of the Year
."
