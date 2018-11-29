Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Nathan Adrian wins 50 meter freestyle at 2018 Winter Nationals Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Greensboro - On November 29, Olympic medalist swimmer Nathan Adrian had a major reason to celebrate. He won the Men's 50 meter freestyle race at the Winter National Championships.
This was the second day of the 2018 Winter National Championships, which took place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.
Adrian won the race with a time of 21.94 seconds, and he triumphed over Payton Sorenson, who finished in second place with a time of 22.45 seconds; moreover, Aaron Greenberg came in third place with a time of 22.71 seconds. Adrian was the sole swimmer to complete the Men's 50 meter freestyle race in less than 22 seconds.
Simone Manuel, on the other hand, won the Women's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 24.39 seconds. Madison Kennedy came in second place (24.87 seconds) and Anna Hopkin finished in third place (24.93 seconds).
At the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which were held in New York last week, Nathan Adrian was a part of the swimming relay team that won the award for "Relay Performance of the Year."
To learn more about Nathan Adrian, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Nathan Adrian earlier this month about his performance at the Pan Pacs this summer, his wedding and the impact of technology on aquatics.
More about Nathan Adrian, simone manuel, Winter, Championships, Swimming
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
UNESCO adds reggae music to global cultural heritage list
Op-Ed: Graphene grows up – Epigraphene major breakthrough
Bitcoin manages to stay above $4,000 for last 24 hours
Infectious bacteria on-board the International Space Station
Review: This week’s releases are breaking the rules Special
G20 opens under assault from Trump on collective action
Five dead, 32 injured in Hong Kong coach crash
Fed spells out why millennials are killing countless industries
Alberta buying rail cars as Notley ponders oil production cuts
Heatwave death threat soars for elderly, city dwellers