Review: Nathan Adrian, Team USA win gold at 2019 World Championships Special


By Markos Papadatos     56 mins ago in Sports
Gwangju - On July 21, Nathan Adrian and Team USA won the gold medal in the 4×100 meter freestyle relay at the 2019 FINA World Championships.
The 4×100 meter freestyle relay competition was held on July 21 in Gwangju, South Korea.
American swimmers Townley Haas, Blake Pieroni, Michael Chadwick, and Zach Apple competed in the freestyle relay heats, and they won first place, advancing to the finals with a time of 3:11.31.
In the 4×100 meter freestyle relay final, swimmers Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, and Nathan Adrian competed, where they won the gold medal with a time of 3:09.06, which was a new championship record.
Regarding the freestyle relay performance, Dressel expressed that it went "great" and praised all of the men for standing out, namely Zach Apple and Nathan Adrian for doing his "job every single time." "That's a tough leg anchoring that with the Russians coming on quick so I am very happy with day one," Dressel remarked.
Nathan Adrian noted that in the relay, the last leg is all about getting your hand on the wall first. "I have had a lot of experience doing it, so, fortunately, I went in there knowing what I needed to do. That experience is everything," Adrian admitted.
In other Nathan Adrian news, he will serve as an ambassador for the 2019 Pan American Games in Lima.
Read More: This past May, Nathan Adrian sat down and chatted with this journalist about the USA Swimming Foundation and he opened up about the improvement in his health.
