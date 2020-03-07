Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Sports Olympic gold medalist Nathan Adrian competed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa, where he overtook Caeleb Dressel in the men's 100 meter freestyle race. In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Adrian competed for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager. Adrian proves that he is still the " Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Most impressive about this B Final was that it featured Caeleb Dressel, Townley Haas, and Ryan Murphy, in addition to Adrian. It goes to show how fast the 100 meter freestyle race is, especially since four Olympians were relegated to this final. Ironically enough, Adrian and Dressel were the top two finished at the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials. Adrian won the B Final race clocking 48.62 seconds, with Dressel finishing in second place with a time of 48.68 seconds, and Andrew Seliskar in third place with a time of 49.11 seconds. World champion swimmer Zach Apple was the winner of the A Final of the men's 100 meter freestyle with a time of 48.59 seconds.In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Adrian competed for the Los Angeles Current with Lenny Krayzelburg as his team's General Manager. Adrian proves that he is still the " One to Watch " at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Nathan Adrian back in October of 2019, about the ISL, competing for the Los Angeles Current and he gave us an update on his health (he battled testicular cancer in 2019). More about Nathan Adrian, Caeleb Dressel, Freestyle, TYR Pro Swim Series Nathan Adrian Caeleb Dressel Freestyle TYR Pro Swim Series