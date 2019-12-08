Special By By Markos Papadatos 32 mins ago in Sports On November 26, the video "No Less of a Man," featuring eight-time Olympic medalist Nathan Adrian, was posted on the Movember YouTube page. Less than one year after Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian was diagnosed with testicular cancer (and two surgeries later), he is back in the pool training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. "In a cancer diagnosis you can only control so much," he said in the video. "That was a lot to swallow." His cancer diagnosis came at a time in his life when he has just gotten married, and he had just bought a house. "There are going to be a lot of things in life that you can control and there will be things that you can't control," he explained. He noted that many things were going in his mind: anxiety, sadness, and fear. Adrian underscored the importance of early detection, and the importance of routine medical examinations. He did not feel hopeless, and he acknowledged that there were many people in his life that were supportive. His wife, Hallie, credits his positive mindset throughout this entire process. "He really tried to see the positive and controlled what he could," Hallie said. In his personal life, Adrian just turned 31 years old, yesterday on December 7. On December 20 and 21, Adrian will be at the grand finale of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Las Vegas, where he is competing for the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager). To learn more about Movember tackles prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention. To learn more about Movember, check out its official website Less than one year after Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian was diagnosed with testicular cancer (and two surgeries later), he is back in the pool training for the 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo. "In a cancer diagnosis you can only control so much," he said in the video. "That was a lot to swallow."His cancer diagnosis came at a time in his life when he has just gotten married, and he had just bought a house. "There are going to be a lot of things in life that you can control and there will be things that you can't control," he explained. He noted that many things were going in his mind: anxiety, sadness, and fear.Adrian underscored the importance of early detection, and the importance of routine medical examinations. He did not feel hopeless, and he acknowledged that there were many people in his life that were supportive. His wife, Hallie, credits his positive mindset throughout this entire process. "He really tried to see the positive and controlled what he could," Hallie said.In his personal life, Adrian just turned 31 years old, yesterday on December 7.On December 20 and 21, Adrian will be at the grand finale of the International Swimming League (ISL) in Las Vegas, where he is competing for the Los Angeles Current (with Lenny Krayzelburg as the team's General Manager).To learn more about Nathan Adrian , follow him on Twitter and on Instagram More about Nathan Adrian, No less of a Man, Movember, Swimmer, Olympic Nathan Adrian No less of a Man Movember Swimmer Olympic Cancer