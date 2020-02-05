In this podcast, the decorated American swimmer covers a wide variety of topics, including his "Passion Project." It is one of "Champion's Mojo" most motivational, stimulating and inspirational podcasts to date. Without giving too much away, this podcast is highly recommended for all fans of sports and swimming. There are many takeaways from it.
Nathan Adrian's interview with "Champion's Mojo," may be seen on their official website by clicking here
.
He serves as an ambassador for the USA Swimming Foundation
, and he competed for the Los Angeles Current in the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), with Lenny Krayzelburg as the General Manager.
Adrian is a vying for a 2020 Laureus World Sports Award
for "Comeback of the Year." That sports award ceremony will take place on February 17 in Berlin, Germany.
Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos declared Nathan Adrian as the "One to Watch
" at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials, as he is on his quest for his fourth consecutive Summer Olympic Games.
