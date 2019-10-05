Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Doha - Mutaz Essa Barshim won the men's high jump at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in front of his hometown crowd. After overcoming injuries in the past, this was Barshim's year to triumph. This marks Barshim's second consecutive world championship win as he also won the gold medal two summers ago at the IAAF World Championships in London. He became the first male athlete to defend the high jump title at the world championship level when he won in his hometown of Doha. If he keeps this up, it looks like he will be the "One to Watch" next year at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Barshim claimed the silver medal behind Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin, while at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he claimed the bronze medal. To learn more about world champion high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim, follow him on On October 4, Mutaz Essa Barshim won the men's high jump competition that was held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar with a clearance of 2.37 meters, which was a season-best and world-leading mark for the athlete. Russian high jumpers Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk finished in second and third places respectively with personal-best scores of 2.35 meters. Akimenko had the countback rule to his favor, which earned him the silver medal.After overcoming injuries in the past, this was Barshim's year to triumph. This marks Barshim's second consecutive world championship win as he also won the gold medal two summers ago at the IAAF World Championships in London. He became the first male athlete to defend the high jump title at the world championship level when he won in his hometown of Doha.If he keeps this up, it looks like he will be the "One to Watch" next year at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Barshim claimed the silver medal behind Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin, while at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he claimed the bronze medal.To learn more about world champion high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim, follow him on Twitter and check out his Facebook page and official website More about Mutaz Essa Barshim, World championships, Doha, high jump Mutaz Essa Barshim World championships Doha high jump