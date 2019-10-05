Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mutaz Essa Barshim wins high jump at 2019 World Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Doha - Mutaz Essa Barshim won the men's high jump at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, in front of his hometown crowd.
On October 4, Mutaz Essa Barshim won the men's high jump competition that was held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Qatar with a clearance of 2.37 meters, which was a season-best and world-leading mark for the athlete. Russian high jumpers Mikhail Akimenko and Ilya Ivanyuk finished in second and third places respectively with personal-best scores of 2.35 meters. Akimenko had the countback rule to his favor, which earned him the silver medal.
After overcoming injuries in the past, this was Barshim's year to triumph. This marks Barshim's second consecutive world championship win as he also won the gold medal two summers ago at the IAAF World Championships in London. He became the first male athlete to defend the high jump title at the world championship level when he won in his hometown of Doha.
If he keeps this up, it looks like he will be the "One to Watch" next year at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan.
At the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Barshim claimed the silver medal behind Canadian high jumper Derek Drouin, while at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, he claimed the bronze medal.
To learn more about world champion high jumper Mutaz Essa Barshim, follow him on Twitter and check out his Facebook page and official website.
More about Mutaz Essa Barshim, World championships, Doha, high jump
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Beatles classic 'Abbey Road' tops charts again after 50 years
Tesla's software update for batteries may have reduced range
Chile's drought killing thousands of farm animals
Hong Kong protesters defy mask ban as city grinds to halt
Baghdad curfew lifted but Iraq on alert for new protests
Ferry disaster, politics and cinema intermingle at BIFF
Review: An evening with Kris Allen at The Cutting Room in New York City Special
Collateral damage from Haiti political crisis: ruined businesses
Trump is about to lose another cabinet member
Trump says unsure if he'll cooperate with Congress on impeachment