Duplantis
was able to clear 6.01 meters on his first attempt at the All Star Perche and he made it look very easy thanks to his major clearance. The 20-year-old Swedish pole vaulter also took three strong attempts at 6.19 meters for a new world record but was unsuccessful.
Last week, as Digital Journal reported
, Duplantis improved his own world record
with a clearance of 6.18 meters in Glasgow, Scotland.
Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (the former world record holder in the sport) finished in second place with a jump of 5.94 meters, while American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks
came in third place with 5.87 meters. They both failed all three attempts at 6.01 meters.
To learn more about Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis
, follow him on Instagram
and on Twitter
.