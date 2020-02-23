Email
article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis wins the pole vault at All Star Perche in France Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Clermont-ferrand - Mondo Duplantis has another major reason to be proud. He won the men's pole vault competition at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Duplantis was able to clear 6.01 meters on his first attempt at the All Star Perche and he made it look very easy thanks to his major clearance. The 20-year-old Swedish pole vaulter also took three strong attempts at 6.19 meters for a new world record but was unsuccessful.
Last week, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis improved his own world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters in Glasgow, Scotland.
Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie (the former world record holder in the sport) finished in second place with a jump of 5.94 meters, while American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks came in third place with 5.87 meters. They both failed all three attempts at 6.01 meters.
To learn more about Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
