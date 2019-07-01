Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis wins Prefontaine Classic and sets facility record Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He won the 2019 Prefontaine Classic, as part of the IAAF Diamond League.
In doing so, Duplantis set a new facility record with his clearance of 5.93 meters, which he cleared on his second attempt. He also raised the bar to 6.01 meters, which he gave three attempts. He shattered the previous facility record, 5.85 meters, by Toby Stevenson that he set back in 2004. Duplantis is also the world leader this year in the men's pole vault with his six meter clearance.
Duplantis left last year's Prefontaine Classic winner and reigning world champion, Sam Kendricks, in second place with 5.88 meters, which he cleared on his first try. Kendricks also attempted 5.93 meters three times with no success.
Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek finished in third place with 5.71 meters, and American pole vaulter Chris Nilsen came in fourth place with 5.71 meters, on countback.
2016 Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz came in seventh place with 5.61 meters, while world record holder and French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie finished in eighth and last place with 5.46 meters.
This year's Prefontaine Classic took place at the Cobb Track and Angell Field of Stanford University in Stanford, California, as opposed to Eugene, Oregon, where it would normally be held. It honors the athletic legacy of the late but great American running icon Steve Prefontaine.
Read More: Last month, Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about the upcoming World Championships in Doha.
More about mondo duplantis, Prefontaine classic, pole vaulter, Facility, Record
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Hugh Jackman lives out childhood dream at Madison Square Garden Special
New health concern over zero-calorie sweeteners
Tutankhamun sculpture's London auction sparks Egyptian outcry
Freak hail storm strikes Mexican city of Guadalajara
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins Prefontaine Classic and sets facility record Special
At least 50 children wounded in Taliban attack on Kabul
Essential Science: AI generates 3D simulations of the universe
Condemnations pour in over death of detained Venezuela navy officer
Insect apocalypse: German bug watchers sound alarm
Kyoto mayor steps into #KimOhNo row over Kardashian line