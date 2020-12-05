Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Sports Congratulations are in order for pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis. He was named "Male Athlete of the Year" at the 2020 World Athletics Awards. Mondo Duplantis at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell Overcome with emotion upon the announcement, he noted that he just wanted to go out there and show the world who he was. It is safe to say that he surpassed this goal. "It was a strange season for everybody but I was able to stick with it and put together some pretty impressive results," Duplantis. He thanked his two older brothers (Andreas and Antoine) for being a part of his journey, and for pushing him to become the athlete that he is today. Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli This year, Duplantis obliterated Renaud Lavillenie's pole vault world record of 6.16 meters twice, with clearances of 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters respectively. He also shattered Sergey Bubka's previous outdoor world record of 6.14 meters, which has stood since July 31, 1994. Mondo Duplantis competing at Lausanne 2020 Joerg Oegerli In 2020, Duplantis was able to eclipse the six-meter mark an astonishing 14 times. He is slated to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer where he will represent Sweden. Trainer Helena Duplantis after her son, Mondo Duplantis, broke the pole vault world record twice NBC Sports His parents, Helena (trainer) and Greg Duplantis (coach), who are a part of his coaching team, were recognized with the "Coaching Achievement Award." Mondo thanked his parents for all of their support and was thrilled for their well-deserved recognition. The Duplantis family Greg Duplantis If that weren't enough, Duplantis was a part of the "COVID Inspiration Award," which was bestowed to him, Renaud Lavillenie, and Sam Kendricks for the "Ultimate Garden Clash." All of these three world-class pole vaulters competed in their backyard pole vault runways. Mondo Duplantis competing at the World Championships pole vault final in Doha Daniel Mitchell The entire 2020 World Athletics Awards remote ceremony may be seen below. The 2020 World Athletics Awards were held remotely in a virtual ceremony. Duplantis, who competes for Sweden, bested competition from fellow finalists Joshua Cheptegei (Uganda), Ryan Crouser (USA), Johannes Vetter (Germany), and Karsten Warholm (Norway), and was crowned "World Male Athlete of the Year." The 21-year old pole vaulter made history becoming the youngest winner of this prestigious track and field award.Overcome with emotion upon the announcement, he noted that he just wanted to go out there and show the world who he was. It is safe to say that he surpassed this goal. "It was a strange season for everybody but I was able to stick with it and put together some pretty impressive results," Duplantis.He thanked his two older brothers (Andreas and Antoine) for being a part of his journey, and for pushing him to become the athlete that he is today.This year, Duplantis obliterated Renaud Lavillenie's pole vault world record of 6.16 meters twice, with clearances of 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters respectively. He also shattered Sergey Bubka's previous outdoor world record of 6.14 meters, which has stood since July 31, 1994.In 2020, Duplantis was able to eclipse the six-meter mark an astonishing 14 times. He is slated to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games next summer where he will represent Sweden.His parents, Helena (trainer) and Greg Duplantis (coach), who are a part of his coaching team, were recognized with the "Coaching Achievement Award." Mondo thanked his parents for all of their support and was thrilled for their well-deserved recognition.If that weren't enough, Duplantis was a part of the "COVID Inspiration Award," which was bestowed to him, Renaud Lavillenie, and Sam Kendricks for the "Ultimate Garden Clash." All of these three world-class pole vaulters competed in their backyard pole vault runways.The entire 2020 World Athletics Awards remote ceremony may be seen below. More about mondo duplantis, world athletics, Male, Athlete, pole vaulter mondo duplantis world athletics Male Athlete pole vaulter