Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis wins 2018 World Junior Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     9 hours ago in Sports
On July 14, 2018, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won the men's pole vault competition at the World U20 Championships in Athletics, which were held at Ratina Stadium in Finland.
Duplantis was able to clear 5.60 meters and 5.82 meters on his first attempt, both of which were enough to secure him the win. His clearance of 5.82 meters was also a new championship record, besting the previous championship record (5.71 meters) that was set by Argentine pole vaulter Germán Chiaraviglio back in 2006. Duplantis also attempted 6.01 meters three times with no success.
American pole vaulter Zachery Bradford came in second place with a personal best of 5.55 meters, which he cleared on his third and final attempt. Japanese athlete Masaki Ejima came in third place with a season best of 5.55 meters (Bradford benefited thanks to the countback rule).
Mondo Duplantis
Mondo Duplantis
Daniel Mitchell
This marks Duplantis' first gold medal at the world junior championship level. At the 2016 World Junior Championships, which were held in Poland, Duplantis took home the bronze medal with a clearance of 5.45 meters.
As Digital Journal reported, Duplantis was named "All-USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year." Duplantis holds the world junior record in the men's pole vault with 5.93 meters, which he cleared earlier this outdoor season.
More about mondo duplantis, world junior championships, pole vault, men's
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Richard Lynch releases 'Country Music Isn't Country Anymore' Special
Review: Mondo Duplantis wins 2018 World Junior Championships Special
Crew Dragon arrives at Cape Canaveral for first test flight
France holds breath as football brings nation together
Probiotic shows reduction in bone loss in older women
FDA approves first marijuana-derived drug
In storm-hit Barbuda, China fills void left by Western 'neglect'
GAO: NASA needs a backup plan to maintain presence at ISS
Trump says Queen thinks Brexit is 'very complex problem': report
New attempt made to build a flying car