On July 14, 2018, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis won the men's pole vault competition at the World U20 Championships in Athletics, which were held at Ratina Stadium in Finland. American pole vaulter Zachery Bradford came in second place with a personal best of 5.55 meters, which he cleared on his third and final attempt. Japanese athlete Masaki Ejima came in third place with a season best of 5.55 meters (Bradford benefited thanks to the countback rule). This marks Duplantis' first gold medal at the world junior championship level. At the 2016 World Junior Championships, which were held in Poland, Duplantis took home the bronze medal with a clearance of 5.45 meters. Duplantis was able to clear 5.60 meters and 5.82 meters on his first attempt, both of which were enough to secure him the win. His clearance of 5.82 meters was also a new championship record, besting the previous championship record (5.71 meters) that was set by Argentine pole vaulter Germán Chiaraviglio back in 2006. Duplantis also attempted 6.01 meters three times with no success. As Digital Journal reported, Duplantis was named "All-USA Track and Field Athlete of the Year." Duplantis holds the world junior record in the men's pole vault with 5.93 meters, which he cleared earlier this outdoor season.