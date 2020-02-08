Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports On February 8, world-class pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis had a major reason to celebrate. He shattered the world record in the pole vault. Most impressive about Duplantis is that he is only 20 years old, and he cleared over 20 feet, a truly amazing feat. He made track and field history and celebrated this world record with his mother, Helena, in the stands. His fellow pole vaulters, Paweł Wojciechowski and Emmanuel Karalis, also were the first athletes to congratulate him. Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar at the 2019 World Championships in Doha Daniel Mitchell At the 2019 Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships Photo by Daniel Mitchell Congratulations to Mondo Duplantis on this incredible world record in the men's pole vault. Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with He set this milestone at the Orlen Copernicus Cup as part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour. Duplantis broke Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie's previous world record at 6.16 meters.Most impressive about Duplantis is that he is only 20 years old, and he cleared over 20 feet, a truly amazing feat. He made track and field history and celebrated this world record with his mother, Helena, in the stands. His fellow pole vaulters, Paweł Wojciechowski and Emmanuel Karalis, also were the first athletes to congratulate him. Duplantis had wanted to break the world record since he was three years old. He has shown great consistency and dedication over the years, and he thanked his parents for all of their guidance and support.At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Duplantis claimed the silver medal (right behind Sam Kendricks), and prior to that, he was the European Champion in 2018 with a clearance of 6.05 meters.Congratulations to Mondo Duplantis on this incredible world record in the men's pole vault.: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mondo Duplantis eight months ago back in June of 2019. More about mondo duplantis, pole vault, pole vaulter More news from mondo duplantis pole vault pole vaulter