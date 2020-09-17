Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis shatters outdoor world record, clears 6.15 meters Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Congratulations are in order for Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis. He shattered the outdoor pole vault world record in Rome.
Duplantis was able to clear 6.15 meters on his second attempt, which is a new outdoor world record. In doing so, he was able to eclipse Sergey Bubka's previous outdoor world record of 6.14 meters.
Earlier this year, Duplantis set world records in the indoor pole vault with back-to-back clearances of 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters respectively.
Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020
Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
The year of 2020 belonged to Mondo Duplantis in the men's pole vault. He has been unstoppable and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come for Duplantis at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.
Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020
Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos chatted with Mondo Duplantis back in May of 2020.
Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships
Mondo Duplantis celebrating at European Championships
Photo by Daniel Mitchell
More about mondo duplantis, Outdoor, World record, pole vault
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Mondo Duplantis shatters outdoor world record, clears 6.15 meters Special
Melting permafrost reveals first-ever preserved Ice Age cave bear
Australian stinging trees contain 'scorpion-like venom': scientists
As virus spreads, Madrid region eyes new restrictions
Poland proposes billion-euro EU fund for Belarus
New York City delays return to school again
French cities face new virus curbs in 'race against the clock'
Author Lee Mathew Goldberg talks about new book 'The Ancestor' Special
Op-Ed: Trump — Austrians live in 'forest cities' with 'explosive trees'
How Veteran's affairs came to be hit by data breach Special