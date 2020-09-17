Congratulations are in order for Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis. He shattered the outdoor pole vault world record in Rome.
Duplantis was able to clear 6.15 meters on his second attempt, which is a new outdoor world record. In doing so, he was able to eclipse Sergey Bubka's previous outdoor world record of 6.14 meters.
Earlier this year, Duplantis set world records in the indoor pole vault with back-to-back clearances of 6.17 meters and 6.18 meters respectively.
Mondo Duplantis competing in Lausanne 2020
Joerg Oegerli
The year of 2020 belonged to Mondo Duplantis in the men's pole vault. He has been unstoppable and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Hopefully, this is a harbinger of more great things to come for Duplantis at the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.