Review: Mondo Duplantis sets new world junior record at 5.92 meters

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Austin - Teenage pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has been on a roll this year. He just set a new world junior record at 5.92 meters.
This event took place at the Texas Relays. Mondo Duplantis, who recently signed with Louisiana State University, accomplished this milestone (5.92 meters) on his fifth and final attempt. His father and coach, Greg Duplantis, was the first to congratulate Mondo on his latest accomplishment.
The video for this jump is available on FloTrack's YouTube page below.
World record holder and French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie (who was the 2018 Indoor World Champion) and 2015 World Champion Shawn Barber were both tied as the winners, since they cleared that same height (5.92 meters) on their first attempt. Barber scored a major comeback today at the Texas Relays.
Last month, Duplantis had set a world junior record indoor track and field at 5.88 meters.
