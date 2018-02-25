Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to be proud. He has set a new world junior record in pole vault with 5.88 meters.
Duplantis accomplished this milestone in his third attempt at 5.88 meters. In addition to setting a world junior record, Duplantis also set a new indoor record for Sweden in pole vault, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in track and field.
He was congratulated by his father and coach, Greg Duplantis, as well as Lavillenie, Kendricks and Polish pole vaulter Wojciechowski.
The 18-year-old athlete also went on to attempt 5.93 meters three times with no success. 2017 World Champion Sam Kendricks came in first place with 5.93 meters, with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in second place, after he cleared the same height (5.93 meters).
A Swedish pole vaulter, Duplantis will be competing at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, next weekend.
As Digital Journal previously reported this past November, Duplantis has signed with Louisiana State University.