Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis sets new world junior record at 5.88 meters Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to be proud. He has set a new world junior record in pole vault with 5.88 meters.
Duplantis accomplished this milestone in his third attempt at 5.88 meters. In addition to setting a world junior record, Duplantis also set a new indoor record for Sweden in pole vault, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in track and field.
He was congratulated by his father and coach, Greg Duplantis, as well as Lavillenie, Kendricks and Polish pole vaulter Wojciechowski.
The 18-year-old athlete also went on to attempt 5.93 meters three times with no success. 2017 World Champion Sam Kendricks came in first place with 5.93 meters, with Frenchman Renaud Lavillenie in second place, after he cleared the same height (5.93 meters).
A Swedish pole vaulter, Duplantis will be competing at the 2018 IAAF World Indoor Championships in Birmingham, England, next weekend.
As Digital Journal previously reported this past November, Duplantis has signed with Louisiana State University.
More about mondo duplantis, world junior record, Sweden, pole vault
More news from
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Most people don't really understand the Second Amendment
Canada's Supercluster plan includes plant-based protein farmers
Growing use of interactive boards in business and education
UN faces rival drafts on Iran missiles to Yemen
Why Businesses need to assess impact of Industry 4.0
Sudden-death Russia hail hockey gold, sing banned anthem
Remembering Toy Caldwell of The Marshall Tucker Band
Two Koreas march apart as Winter Olympics close
Weather will remain predictable despite climate change
Review: Mondo Duplantis sets new world junior record at 5.88 meters Special