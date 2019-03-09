The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships were held in Birmingham, Alabama, and Duplantis reigned supreme in the men's pole vault.
Duplantis was able to successfully clear 5.83 meters on his first attempt. He also tried 5.94 meters three times with no success, where he attempted to break his own collegiate record and world-leading mark.
Chris Nilsen
came in second place with a clearance of 5.73 meters. Jacob Wooten finished in third place also cleared 5.73 meters, but was bested by Nilsen on countback.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported
, Duplantis
smashed the collegiate record with his jump of 5.92 meters. He shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Duplantis was named "Rising Star" at the 2018 IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards
.
: In December of 2018, Mondo Duplantis spoke with Digital Journal
about his extraordinary year in the pole vault.