Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis named 2019 NCAA champion in the men's pole vault Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Sports
Birmingham - Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He won the 2019 NCAA championship in the men's pole vault.
The NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships were held in Birmingham, Alabama, and Duplantis reigned supreme in the men's pole vault.
Duplantis was able to successfully clear 5.83 meters on his first attempt. He also tried 5.94 meters three times with no success, where he attempted to break his own collegiate record and world-leading mark.
Chris Nilsen came in second place with a clearance of 5.73 meters. Jacob Wooten finished in third place also cleared 5.73 meters, but was bested by Nilsen on countback.
Last month, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis smashed the collegiate record with his jump of 5.92 meters. He shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
Duplantis was named "Rising Star" at the 2018 IAAF World Athlete of the Year Awards.
Read More: In December of 2018, Mondo Duplantis spoke with Digital Journal about his extraordinary year in the pole vault.
More about mondo duplantis, NCAA, Champion, pole vault, men's
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Adam Lambert and Queen documentary to air this April on ABC
Landlords may throw wrench into Tesla's planned store closings
American Idol winner Nick Fradiani to perform at The Paramount
Numbers down for France's 'Yellow vest' protests
Trudeau's office denies any hostility with female lawmaker
Review: The Monkees honor musical legacy of Peter Tork at The Paramount Special
US tries to pressure Germany into provoking Russia in Crimea
'The Bold and The Beautiful' actress welcomes baby boy
Bugatti La Voiture Noire — The most expensive new car ever
John Rhys-Davies talks 'Soldier of War' and 'Indiana Jones' films Special