Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis makes pole vault final at 2019 World Championship Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Doha - Swedish pole vault Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to be proud. He made the finals at the 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
On September 28, Duplantis was one of the 12 athletes that qualified for the men's pole vault final in Doha, Qatar, which will be held on October 1. The ambitious teenager cleared 5.75 meters on his third attempt, which was sufficient to land him in the final.
Joining Duplantis in the upcoming pole vault final are Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, reigning world champion Sam Kendricks (and world leader), American athlete Cole Walsh, Brazilian pole vaulter and Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, German Raphael Holzdeppe, as well as Brazilian Augusto Dutra, among others.
The minimum qualifying standard for the men's pole vault final was 5.75 meters or the 12 best jumps. World record holder Renaud Lavillenie failed to make the final today.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis cleared six meters in Stockholm, Sweden, during "Finnkampen" 2019. Duplantis was listed as the "One to Watch" in Doha, along with Sam Kendricks.
More about mondo duplantis, Renaud Lavillenie, World championships, Doha, Qatar
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
US newspaper sparks controversy by publishing details on whistleblower
Review: Long Island singer honors Lady Gaga, Queen and The Cranberries Special
Sister Sadie wins 2019 IBMA Award for 'Vocal Group of the Year' Special
Review: Kristin Chenoweth releases irresistible 'For the Girls' album Special
Duchess of Sussex pays secret tribute to murdered S.Africa student
Tests show hydrogen cyanide in some bootleg vaping devices
Review: Renaud Lavillenie fails to make World Championship final in Doha Special
Review: Mondo Duplantis makes pole vault final at 2019 World Championship Special
Review: 14-year-old musician Cody Newman shines on 'End of Infinity' EP Special
Clashes as Hong Kong marks five years since 'Umbrella' protests