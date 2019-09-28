On September 28, Duplantis was one of the 12 athletes that qualified for the men's pole vault final in Doha, Qatar, which will be held on October 1. The ambitious teenager cleared 5.75 meters on his third attempt, which was sufficient to land him in the final.
Joining Duplantis
in the upcoming pole vault final are Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek, reigning world champion Sam Kendricks (and world leader), American athlete Cole Walsh, Brazilian pole vaulter and Olympic gold medalist Thiago Braz, German Raphael Holzdeppe, as well as Brazilian Augusto Dutra, among others.
The minimum qualifying standard for the men's pole vault final was 5.75 meters or the 12 best jumps. World record holder Renaud Lavillenie
failed to make the final today.
This past August, as Digital Journal reported
, Duplantis cleared six meters in Stockholm, Sweden, during "Finnkampen" 2019. Duplantis was listed as the "One to Watch
" in Doha, along with Sam Kendricks.