Duplantis cleared 5.92 meters on his first attempt, and he tried 5.97 meters once, prior to raising the bar to 6.02 meters. With two further attempts at 6.02 meters, Duplantis failed the clear the bar, thus finishing in second place. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek
won first place with a new personal best and world-leading mark of 6.02 meters, where he improved last week's personal best score by one centimeter.
Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz
came in third place. Braz also cleared 5.92 meters, but the countback rule worked in Duplantis' favor.
Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski
finished in fourth place with a season best of 5.87 meters, while American pole vaulter and reigning world champion Sam Kendricks
came in fifth place with 5.82 meters, in a tie with Frenchman and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie.
All of these aforementioned world-class pole vaulters will be competing at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.