Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis finishes 2nd place at IAAF Diamond League Monaco Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On July 12, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis finished in second place in the men's pole vault at the IAAF Diamond League in Monaco.
Duplantis cleared 5.92 meters on his first attempt, and he tried 5.97 meters once, prior to raising the bar to 6.02 meters. With two further attempts at 6.02 meters, Duplantis failed the clear the bar, thus finishing in second place. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek won first place with a new personal best and world-leading mark of 6.02 meters, where he improved last week's personal best score by one centimeter.
Olympic gold medalist and Brazilian pole vaulter Thiago Braz came in third place. Braz also cleared 5.92 meters, but the countback rule worked in Duplantis' favor.
Polish pole vaulter Pawel Wojciechowski finished in fourth place with a season best of 5.87 meters, while American pole vaulter and reigning world champion Sam Kendricks came in fifth place with 5.82 meters, in a tie with Frenchman and world record holder Renaud Lavillenie.
All of these aforementioned world-class pole vaulters will be competing at the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, this fall.
More about mondo duplantis, IAAF, Monaco, pole vault, pole vaulter
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Sudan's desert nomads untouched by Bashir's downfall
Review: Thiago Braz scores comeback in Monaco, clears 5.92 meters Special
Review: Piotr Lisek improves personal best to 6.02 meters in Monaco Special
Severe turbulence seen on Air Canada flight will only get worse
Canada needs a national cycling strategy, says Jagmeet Singh
Review: Joey Fatone hosts at Mulcahy's, Larger Than Life sings classics Special
Review: Pawel Wojciechowski clears 5.87 meters in Monaco, new season best Special
Google are redesigning the News tab for improved readability
Review: Mondo Duplantis finishes 2nd place at IAAF Diamond League Monaco Special
Barry is now a Category 1 Hurricane with 'rain off the chart'