Special By By Markos Papadatos 33 mins ago in Sports Stockholm - On August 24, Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis had a good reason to be proud. He cleared six meters in "Finnkampen" 2019 in Stockholm. Duplantis was able to clear six meters on his first attempt, proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with. Prior to this, Duplantis cleared 5.91 meters, 5.81 meters, and 5.61 meters, all on his first try, proving that he was unstoppable at this competition. He also raised the bar to 6.07 meters, which he attempted once for a new world-leading mark, with no subsequent success. With jumps of this caliber, Duplantis is the "One to Watch" at the upcoming 2019 IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and it looks like he has the potential to reach the podium for a medal in a very competitive field of pole vaulters. Most remarkable about Mondo Duplantis is that he is only 19 years old. In other news in the pole vault world, as Digital Journal reported, American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks also cleared six meters today at the 2019 IAAF Diamond League in Paris. For more information on Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram. Mondo Duplantis, who holds the world junior record in the men's pole vault, chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019.