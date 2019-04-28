This impressive clearance of 5.94 meters by Duplantis
took place at the Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the LSU Invitational. His jump was superb and he had plenty of room left.
Duplantis
also subsequently took three strong attempts at 6.01 meters with no success; hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger clearances for the young athlete in the near future. He is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis
.
To this day, Duplantis
' personal best in the men's pole vault is 6.05 meters, which he cleared at the European Championships in Berlin last August. In doing so, Duplantis
had set a new world junior record, and a world-leading mark last year.
