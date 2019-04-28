Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis clears 5.94 meters in the men's pole vault Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Baton Rouge - On April 27, teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis cleared the second highest height of his career in the men's pole vault: 5.94 meters, in his own home state of Lousiana.
This impressive clearance of 5.94 meters by Duplantis took place at the Bernie Moore Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for the LSU Invitational. His jump was superb and he had plenty of room left.
Duplantis also subsequently took three strong attempts at 6.01 meters with no success; hopefully, this is a harbinger of bigger clearances for the young athlete in the near future. He is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis.
To this day, Duplantis' personal best in the men's pole vault is 6.05 meters, which he cleared at the European Championships in Berlin last August. In doing so, Duplantis had set a new world junior record, and a world-leading mark last year.
Read More: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal back in December of 2018.
More about mondo duplantis, pole vault, pole vaulter, Louisiana, Baton rouge
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
California has to learn to cope with wildfires and climate change
Despite multi-million dollar losses, Slack prepares to go public
Number of flood victims spikes as Ottawa River keeps rising
One dead during Orthodox Easter celebrations in Greece
Review: 2019 'Sandy Sprint,' aiding ovarian cancer research, is a success
FAA considered grounding some Boeing 737 Max planes last year: source
NASA's Cassini reveals the mysteries of Titan's lakes
Amazon uses Artificial Intelligence to fire warehouse workers
Jessie Godderz of 'Big Brother' wins OVW Television Championship
Remembering Lucille Ball: 30 years later