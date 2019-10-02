Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He took home the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar. Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar at the 2019 World Championships in Doha Daniel Mitchell Ironically enough, Mondo Duplantis competing at the World Championships pole vault final in Doha Daniel Mitchell Duplantis is the world junior record holder in the men's pole vault with his clearance of 6.05 meters at last year's European Championships in Berlin, where he won the gold medal. To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Read More: Mondo Duplantis chatted with This marks his first medal win at the senior level. Duplantis was able to clear 5.97 meters on his third and final attempt in the men's pole vault final, the same height that gold medalist Sam Kendricks cleared, but the countback rule worked in Kendricks' favor. Piotr Lisek of Poland came in third place with a jump of 5.87 meters.Ironically enough, Digital Journal had listed Sam Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis as the "Ones to Watch" in the pole vault competition at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and they both won the gold and silver medal respectively.Duplantis is the world junior record holder in the men's pole vault with his clearance of 6.05 meters at last year's European Championships in Berlin, where he won the gold medal.To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram : Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019. More about mondo duplantis, World championships, Doha, Qatar, pole vault mondo duplantis World championships Doha Qatar pole vault