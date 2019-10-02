This marks his first medal win at the senior level. Duplantis
was able to clear 5.97 meters on his third and final attempt in the men's pole vault final, the same height that gold medalist Sam Kendricks
cleared, but the countback rule worked in Kendricks' favor. Piotr Lisek of Poland came in third place with a jump of 5.87 meters.
Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar at the 2019 World Championships in Doha
Daniel Mitchell
Ironically enough, Digital Journal
had listed Sam Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis as the "Ones to Watch" in the pole vault competition at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and they both won the gold and silver medal respectively.
Mondo Duplantis competing at the World Championships pole vault final in Doha
Daniel Mitchell
Duplantis is the world junior record holder in the men's pole vault with his clearance of 6.05 meters at last year's European Championships in Berlin, where he won the gold medal.
