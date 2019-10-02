Email
article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis claims silver medal at 2019 World Championships Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to celebrate. He took home the silver medal at the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar.
This marks his first medal win at the senior level. Duplantis was able to clear 5.97 meters on his third and final attempt in the men's pole vault final, the same height that gold medalist Sam Kendricks cleared, but the countback rule worked in Kendricks' favor. Piotr Lisek of Poland came in third place with a jump of 5.87 meters.
Mondo Duplantis clearing the bar at the 2019 World Championships in Doha
Ironically enough, Digital Journal had listed Sam Kendricks and Mondo Duplantis as the "Ones to Watch" in the pole vault competition at the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar, and they both won the gold and silver medal respectively.
Mondo Duplantis competing at the World Championships pole vault final in Doha
Duplantis is the world junior record holder in the men's pole vault with his clearance of 6.05 meters at last year's European Championships in Berlin, where he won the gold medal.
To learn more about Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019.
