Review: Mondo Duplantis claims 3rd place at IAAF Diamond League Lausanne Special

By Markos Papadatos     35 mins ago in Sports
Lausanne - On July 5, Swedish pole vaulter Armand "Mondo" Duplantis claimed 3rd place at the IAAF Diamond League event in Lausanne.
Duplantis finished in 3rd place in the men's pole vault competition with a clearance of 5.81 meters, which resulted in a tie with world record holder, French pole vaulter Renaud Lavillenie. For Lavillenie, that height was a second-best score.
American pole vaulter Sam Kendricks finished in second place with a season-best of 5.95 meters, which he cleared on his first attempt. Polish pole vaulter Piotr Lisek also cleared 5.95 meters and was tied with Kendricks, but a jump-off at 6.01 meters worked in Lisek's favor, where he set a personal best of 6.01 meters, as well as a new world-leading mark and a national record for Poland. At the same time, Lisek's 6.01 meter clearance was a new meeting record for the IAAF Diamond League in Lausanne.
Last week, on June 30, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis won the 2019 Prefontaine Classic, where he set a facility record in Stanford, California, with 5.93 meters.
All of these aforementioned male pole vaulters (Piotr Lisek, Renaud Lavillenie, Mondo Duplantis and Sam Kendricks) will be competing at the 2019 World Championships in Athletics, which will take place this fall in Doha, Qatar.
Read More: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal in June of 2019.
