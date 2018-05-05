On May 5, Duplantis improved his own world junior record at the Louisiana State Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He was able to clear the bar at 5.93 meters. His previously world junior record was 5.92 meters
, which he set at the Texas Relays in March of 2018.
Presently, Duplantis
holds the world junior records in pole vault for outdoor and indoor track and field respectively. Duplantis had set the indoor world junior set at 5.88 meters in February of 2018
in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis
, and his mother, Helena, is his personal trainer.
