Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Mondo Duplantis breaks world junior record.... again Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     50 mins ago in Sports
Pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has a major reason to be proud. He broke his own world junior record yet again this year. Digital Journal has the scoop.
On May 5, Duplantis improved his own world junior record at the Louisiana State Outdoor Track & Field Championships. He was able to clear the bar at 5.93 meters. His previously world junior record was 5.92 meters, which he set at the Texas Relays in March of 2018.
Presently, Duplantis holds the world junior records in pole vault for outdoor and indoor track and field respectively. Duplantis had set the indoor world junior set at 5.88 meters in February of 2018 in Clermont-Ferrand, France.
Armand "Mondo" Duplantis is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis, and his mother, Helena, is his personal trainer.
For more information on teenage pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Mondo Duplantis chatted with Digital Journal about his world junior record last month, as well as his plans for the future.
More about mondo duplantis, world junior record, pole vault, Greg Duplantis
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Silence of mainstream press over Skripal affair speaks volumes
Review: 'Rain' puts on a fantastic Beatles tribute at The Hulu Theater Special
Bitcoin looks set to test $10,000 level this weekend
Op-Ed: Major deal —Google rewriting the rules for political ads, forever
Review: Mondo Duplantis breaks world junior record.... again Special
UK royals release pictures of newborn Prince Louis
NASA successfully tests a nuclear reactor that works in space
Op-Ed: Trump wants his military parade for all the wrong reasons
Review: Jillian Jacqueline dazzles at NASH FM 94.7 studio performance Special
Tens of thousands stage anti-Macron protest in Paris