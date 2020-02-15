Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Glasgow - 20-year-old pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis has another major milestone to celebrate. He broke the world record again in the pole vault. Following his latest world record, At this rate, one should not be surprised if Duplantis keeping improving his own world record one centimeter at a time, or if he jumps his age each year in feet. At 20 years old, he is already over 20 feet. Last week, as Duplantis is certainly the "One to Watch" at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. To learn more about pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Duplantis proves that he is a true force to be reckoned with in track and field. He was able to better his own world record with a clearance of 6.18 meters in Glasgow, which he accomplished on his first attempt. This event was a part of the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix.Following his latest world record, Duplantis acknowledged that he is feeling good, fast and strong. He is looking forward to the outdoor season, as well as the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, which is where he wants to be the best.At this rate, one should not be surprised if Duplantis keeping improving his own world record one centimeter at a time, or if he jumps his age each year in feet. At 20 years old, he is already over 20 feet.Last week, as Digital Journal reported , Duplantis shattered the world record with a jump of 6.17 meters in Torun, Poland, at the Orlen Copernicus Cup, which was part of the World Athletics Indoor Tour.Duplantis is certainly the "One to Watch" at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.To learn more about pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis, follow him on Instagram More about mondo duplantis, World record, pole vault, pole vaulter, Swedish mondo duplantis World record pole vault pole vaulter Swedish