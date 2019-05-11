Duplantis
was able to clear six meters on his third and final attempt, which is a world-leading mark for the outdoor season of 2019. He has set the bar really high for other pole vaulters this year.
With a jump this high, Duplantis
becomes the "One to Watch" this outdoor track and field season.
On April 27, as Digital Journal reported
, Duplantis previously cleared 5.94 meters.
Earlier this year, Duplantis
was unstoppable in the indoor track and field season, where he crushed collegiate records. He is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis
.
Most impressive about Duplantis
is that he is a freshman at Louisiana State University, and he holds the world junior record in the sport, as well as the national record for Sweden. He was the 2019 NCAA Indoor Champion.