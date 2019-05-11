Email
Review: Mondo Duplantis breaks collegiate record with six meter clearance

By Markos Papadatos     53 mins ago in Sports
Teen pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis had a major reason to celebrate. He smashes the collegiate record in the men's pole vault
Duplantis was able to clear six meters on his third and final attempt, which is a world-leading mark for the outdoor season of 2019. He has set the bar really high for other pole vaulters this year.
With a jump this high, Duplantis becomes the "One to Watch" this outdoor track and field season.
On April 27, as Digital Journal reported, Duplantis previously cleared 5.94 meters.
Earlier this year, Duplantis was unstoppable in the indoor track and field season, where he crushed collegiate records. He is coached by his father, former pole vaulter Greg Duplantis.
Most impressive about Duplantis is that he is a freshman at Louisiana State University, and he holds the world junior record in the sport, as well as the national record for Sweden. He was the 2019 NCAA Indoor Champion.
