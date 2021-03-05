Special By By Markos Papadatos 43 mins ago in Sports San Antonio - On March 4, American swimmer Molly Hannis chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos, following her winning race at the TYR Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, Texas. "It was good," Hannis said about her win. "I would have liked to have been a little bit faster, but for right now where I am at this season, I feel really good about it." "We have a unique training schedule right now," she said. "We've had a couple of eight-day periods and nine-day periods in a row so I've had a lot of training and it's a little bit different. I feel great about where I am at right now." She acknowledged that it has been good to be back racing in a long-course pool. "I have done one other meet against people and that was in a 200 breaststroke time trial in Nashville so to do a prelims and finals type of set-up is really nice," she said. When asked which area she would like to improve upon, Hannis responded, "On tonight's race specifically, I would like to improve upon the last 25 meters since I started spinning a little bit. Around stroke nine or 10, I picked up tempo in not the most constructive way, so I would like to do a better job building those last 50 meters. That's what I will be focusing on." In the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), Hannis competed for the Cali Condors swimming team, with Jason Lezak as her team's General Manager. They were crowned winners of ISL Season 2. To learn more about Hannis won the women's 100 meter breaststroke race in San Antonio, Texas, with a time of 1:07.10, leaving Annie Lazor in second place (1:07.31) and Emily Escobedo in third place, clocking 1:08.51."It was good," Hannis said about her win. "I would have liked to have been a little bit faster, but for right now where I am at this season, I feel really good about it.""We have a unique training schedule right now," she said. "We've had a couple of eight-day periods and nine-day periods in a row so I've had a lot of training and it's a little bit different. I feel great about where I am at right now."She acknowledged that it has been good to be back racing in a long-course pool. "I have done one other meet against people and that was in a 200 breaststroke time trial in Nashville so to do a prelims and finals type of set-up is really nice," she said.When asked which area she would like to improve upon, Hannis responded, "On tonight's race specifically, I would like to improve upon the last 25 meters since I started spinning a little bit. Around stroke nine or 10, I picked up tempo in not the most constructive way, so I would like to do a better job building those last 50 meters. That's what I will be focusing on."In the second season of the International Swimming League (ISL), Hannis competed for the Cali Condors swimming team, with Jason Lezak as her team's General Manager. They were crowned winners of ISL Season 2.To learn more about Molly Hannis , follow her on Instagram More about Molly Hannis, breaststroke, Race, Texas, San antonio Molly Hannis breaststroke Race Texas San antonio