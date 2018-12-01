Email
article imageReview: Michael Chadwick wins 100 meter freestyle at Winter Nationals Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Sports
Greensboro - 2017 World champion swimmer Michael Chadwick has a major reason to celebrate. He triumphed in the Men's 100 meter freestyle at the 2018 Winter Nationals.
This event took place on the fourth and final day of the 2018 Winter National Swimming Championships. The competition was held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in North Carolina.
Chadwick, who trains with Team Elite Aquatics, won the race with a time of 48.57 seconds, where he bested fellow competitive swimmer Nathan Adrian, who finished in second place with 48.59 seconds. There were only four swimmers that completed the Men's 100 meter freestyle race in less than 50 seconds. Swimmers Markus Thormeyer and Destin Lasco finished in third and fourth place respectively. 50.49 seconds is the time needed to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials in 2020.
On November 29, Adrian had won first place in the Men's 50 meter freestyle race at the Winter Nationals, as Digital Journal reported.
For more information on swimmer Michael Chadwick, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: Acclaimed swimmer Michael Chadwick chatted with Digital Journal about his swimming career, his advice for young swimmers, and the impact of technology in aquatics.
