Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Sports Bloomingdale - On May 18, world champion swimmer Michael Andrew won big in additional races at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana. He also won the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 23.40 seconds. "Great night of racing," Andrew exclaimed in an Instagram post. "Happy with the three wins. Now to pack my bags and get ready to fly home in the a.m. Stoked to get home and go for a surf," he said, referring to his new home in Califonia. On May 17, as His latest vlog was published on May 15 on his YouTube channel. It was filmed at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey. Representing Race Pace Club, Andrew won the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 27.21 seconds.He also won the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 23.40 seconds. Andrew also joined forces on the mixed 200 meter medley relay, where he won alongside Lilly King, Ian Finnerty, and Margo Geer. They clocked 1:43.35."Great night of racing," Andrew exclaimed in an Instagram post. "Happy with the three wins. Now to pack my bags and get ready to fly home in the a.m. Stoked to get home and go for a surf," he said, referring to his new home in Califonia.On May 17, as Digital Journal reported , Andrew won the men's 50 meter backstroke and he came in second place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, right behind Cody Miller , who scored a major comeback.His latest vlog was published on May 15 on his YouTube channel. It was filmed at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey. More about Michael Andrew, TYR Pro Swim Series, Indiana, Swimmer Michael Andrew TYR Pro Swim Series Indiana Swimmer