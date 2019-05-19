Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Andrew wins big at TYR Pro Swim Series in Indiana Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Sports
Bloomingdale - On May 18, world champion swimmer Michael Andrew won big in additional races at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana.
Representing Race Pace Club, Andrew won the men's 50 meter breaststroke with a time of 27.21 seconds.
He also won the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 23.40 seconds.
Andrew also joined forces on the mixed 200 meter medley relay, where he won alongside Lilly King, Ian Finnerty, and Margo Geer. They clocked 1:43.35.
"Great night of racing," Andrew exclaimed in an Instagram post. "Happy with the three wins. Now to pack my bags and get ready to fly home in the a.m. Stoked to get home and go for a surf," he said, referring to his new home in Califonia.
On May 17, as Digital Journal reported, Andrew won the men's 50 meter backstroke and he came in second place in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, right behind Cody Miller, who scored a major comeback.
His latest vlog was published on May 15 on his YouTube channel. It was filmed at the Gloria Sports Arena in Turkey.
More about Michael Andrew, TYR Pro Swim Series, Indiana, Swimmer
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Oil producers meet to discuss output amid Iran tension
Op-Ed: Hey Tesla! What exactly IS happening?
Malawi election goes down to the wire
Op-Ed: Iraqi parliament likely to pass bill evicting US troops from Iraq
Austrian president calls for September poll in wake of scandal
Israel minister not happy with Palestinian flags at Eurovision
'Now our watch is ended': history-making 'Game of Thrones' wraps
Review: A pleasant evening with Emmy winner Nancy Lee Grahn in New York Special
US Air Force looking for proposals for autonomous rescue aircraft
Netherlands mulls host city for Eurovision 2020