Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Des Moines - On March 7, world class swimmer Michael Andrew won two races at the TYR Pro Swim Series that were held in Des Moines, Iowa. Michael Andrew won the men's 100 meter breaststroke and the men's 50 meter backstroke in Des Moines. In the 100 meter breaststroke, Andrew clocked 59.70 seconds, where he left British swimmer James Wilby in second place with a time of 59.91 seconds. Two-time Olympic medalist Following his 100 meter breaststroke win, Andrew was also victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke. He won with a time of 24.94 seconds. As Digital Journal In other Michael Andrew This past November, Andrew was named "Breakout Performer" at the 2018 This swimming competition continues through Saturday, March 9 at the MidAmerican Energy Aquatic Center at the Wellmark YMCA.Michael Andrew won the men's 100 meter breaststroke and the men's 50 meter backstroke in Des Moines. In the 100 meter breaststroke, Andrew clocked 59.70 seconds, where he left British swimmer James Wilby in second place with a time of 59.91 seconds. Two-time Olympic medalist Cody Miller , who won the gold and the bronze medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, finished in third place with a time of 1:00.22.Following his 100 meter breaststroke win, Andrew was also victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke. He won with a time of 24.94 seconds. As Digital Journal reported , Andrew won the same backstroke race at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Knoxville, Tennessee.In other Michael Andrew news , on March 6, he posted his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, where he shows his viewers what a typical race day entails.This past November, Andrew was named "Breakout Performer" at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards , which were held in New York City. More about Michael Andrew, TYR, Pro Swim Series, des moines, Iowa Michael Andrew TYR Pro Swim Series des moines Iowa