Irvine - 19-year-old swimmer Michael Andrew has an additional reason to celebrate. He won first place in the men's 50 meter freestyle at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

This marks Andrew's fourth championship win at the 2018 national championships, which took place in Irvine, California. In the men's 50 meter freestyle, Andrew won with a time of 21.49 seconds. He was able to beat Caeleb Dressel (21.67 seconds) and Nathan Adrian (21.85 seconds), who came in second and third place respectively, in a neck-to-neck race.

Andrew had already won first place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke and the 50 meter butterfly. Andrew had the record for most first place wins in the men's swimming events at these national championships at the William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, with four. Ryan Murphy won three of the men's backstroke events (50 meter backstroke, 100 meter backstroke and 200 meter backstroke).