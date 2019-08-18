Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports American swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to be proud. He took home the gold medal in the men's 50 meter butterfly at the World Cup in Singapore. Most recently, he posted his latest vlog where he reflected on the This fall, Andrew will be competing for the New York Breakers in the new International Swimming League (ISL), where he is also the Vice Captain of the team. His mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager of the New York Breakers. For more information on the New York Breakers, visit their Read More: Michael Andrew chatted with Andrew clocked 23.07 seconds at the FINA Swimming World Cup 2019 in Singapore. The 20-year-old American swimmer triumphed over fellow swimmers Szebasztian Szabo and Belarusian athlete Yauhen Tsurkin. This marks Andrew's first-ever victory in the men's 50 meter butterfly.Most recently, he posted his latest vlog where he reflected on the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea, and shared that he is "motivated" for the future. Andrew made history at the World Championships in Gwangju as the first athlete to reach the finals in all four 50 meter strokes (freestyle, breaststroke, backstroke, and butterfly).This fall, Andrew will be competing for the New York Breakers in the new International Swimming League (ISL), where he is also the Vice Captain of the team. His mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager of the New York Breakers.For more information on the New York Breakers, visit their official website : Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal back in July of 2019. More about Michael Andrew, Singapore, Swimmer, World Cup More news from Michael Andrew Singapore Swimmer World Cup