World-class swimmer Michael Andrew won the 200 meter Individual medley (IM) final at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California.

Andrew clocked 1:57.98 to win the men's 200 meter IM race at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo on April 11. "That felt great," Andrew said. "The body was definitely hurting a bit the last 50 meters but it's all a part of the process."

"We came off from three weeks of really hard training so I definitely felt a bit heavy throughout the weekend and it's nice to end with a season-best, a quicker time, but we still have a lot to work on," he added.

Particularly impressive about the competition at Mission Viejo, California, is that it mimicked the competition schedule of the Tokyo Olympic Games this summer. "I think it's great," Andrew said. "With the way we train, everything is specific so now getting to race and put our body into a new scenario, I am starting to get Tokyo ready mentally, and that's really great. A shout-out to USA Swimming for being on the ball and figuring that out, and making it work so well."

He set a personal best in 200 meter breaststroke race yesterday with a time of 2:11.32.

Andrew serves as a captain of the New York Breakers swimming team in the International Swimming League (ISL).