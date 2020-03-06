Special By By Markos Papadatos 48 mins ago in Sports World-class swimmer Michael Andrew won the men's 100 meter breaststroke final at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Des Moines, Iowa. He was quite proud of finishing the 100 meter breaststroke race in under one minute. "It was very good," Andrew admitted. He noted that it is nice to race these swimmers since he has been racing them for many years now. "I get comfortable racing them which is good," he said. Andrew continued, "I knew it was a fast field and that I had to be on my A-game. I felt amazing this morning and just wanted to come back and give it everything. It was good. There were a few things that I could fix, I kind of got out of my head." He added that he feels that the 58 second mark will be an easy one for him to break so he is looking forward to getting thee. When asked what stands out the most about his breaststroke technique, Andrew told the media, "I think right now, what's feeling best is the rhythm and the timing of the stroke. It has been really clean." He shared that they have been working on a lot of things, especially by watching Peaty's stroke technique. "We have been studying it and trying to figure out how do I maximize my body for all its worth in the pool. I think we are getting close to it," Andrew said. "I am very happy with a personal best of 59.14 seconds this evening," Andrew exclaimed via a post on On February 14, which coincided with Valentine's Day, Andrew posted his latest vlog, where he talks about training with To learn more about American swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Andrew won the race with a time of 59.14 seconds. He left Kevin Cordes in second place with a time of 1:00.45, and Nic Fink in third place with a time of 1:00.52.He was quite proud of finishing the 100 meter breaststroke race in under one minute. "It was very good," Andrew admitted. He noted that it is nice to race these swimmers since he has been racing them for many years now. "I get comfortable racing them which is good," he said.Andrew continued, "I knew it was a fast field and that I had to be on my A-game. I felt amazing this morning and just wanted to come back and give it everything. It was good. There were a few things that I could fix, I kind of got out of my head."He added that he feels that the 58 second mark will be an easy one for him to break so he is looking forward to getting thee.When asked what stands out the most about his breaststroke technique, Andrew told the media, "I think right now, what's feeling best is the rhythm and the timing of the stroke. It has been really clean."He shared that they have been working on a lot of things, especially by watching Peaty's stroke technique. "We have been studying it and trying to figure out how do I maximize my body for all its worth in the pool. I think we are getting close to it," Andrew said."I am very happy with a personal best of 59.14 seconds this evening," Andrew exclaimed via a post on social media , prior to adding that the 100 meter breaststroke is feeling strong and smooth. "A good amount of things to improve on to get well under 59 seconds," he said.On February 14, which coincided with Valentine's Day, Andrew posted his latest vlog, where he talks about training with Lumen To learn more about American swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram More about Michael Andrew, TYR Pro Swim Series, des moines, Iowa, American Michael Andrew TYR Pro Swim Series des moines Iowa American Swimmer