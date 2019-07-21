Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Sports Gwangju - World and national champion swimmer Michael Andrew posted his latest vlogs on his YouTube channel, which feature footage from the World Training Camp in Singapore. Andrew also shared a video at the World Champ Training Camp, where he worked on relay starts, as well as a few practices in the breaststroke. The aerial drone footage was quite incredible. To film these informative vlogs, Andrew used the following technological equipment: big camera, main lens, vlog camera, GoPro Hero7 Black, and a drone. This week, Andrew is competing at the FINA World Championships in South Korea. While he did not advance in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, he will be competing in the final of the men's 50 meter butterfly on Monday, July 22. Other swimming events that Andrew will be competing in South Korea include the 50 meter backstroke, the 50 meter breaststroke and the 50 meter freestyle. In other Michael Andrew news, he will be competing for the For more information on Michael Andrew, follow him on Read More: Earlier this month, Michael Andrew chatted with He gave swimming fans and viewers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of what goes on at the Team USA Training Camp, which was held in Singapore this year, as Team USA prepares to compete at the 2019 FINA World Championships in South Korea.Andrew also shared a video at the World Champ Training Camp, where he worked on relay starts, as well as a few practices in the breaststroke. The aerial drone footage was quite incredible.To film these informative vlogs, Andrew used the following technological equipment: big camera, main lens, vlog camera, GoPro Hero7 Black, and a drone.This week, Andrew is competing at the FINA World Championships in South Korea. While he did not advance in the men's 100 meter breaststroke, he will be competing in the final of the men's 50 meter butterfly on Monday, July 22.Other swimming events that Andrew will be competing in South Korea include the 50 meter backstroke, the 50 meter breaststroke and the 50 meter freestyle.In other Michael Andrew news, he will be competing for the New York Breakers of the new International Swimming League (ISL), where he also serves as Vice Captain of the team.For more information on Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram : Earlier this month, Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about his plans for the summer and beyond. More about Michael Andrew, Team usa, training camp, Singapore, Vlogs More news from Michael Andrew Team usa training camp Singapore Vlogs