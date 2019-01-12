By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Knoxville - World champion swimmer Michael Andrew triumphed at the 2019 TYR Pro Swim Series, which was held over four days (January 9 to 12) in Knoxville, Tennessee. On January 11, Andrew reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter freestyle, where he clocked 22.11 seconds. Fellow swimmer and world champion Prior to that, on January 10, Andrew was victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 24.73 seconds. He left "I love racing," Andrew exclaimed on In other On January 12, Andrew finished in third place in the men's 50 meter breaststroke final with a time of 27.71 seconds. Kevin Cordes came in second place with 24.47 seconds, and Nic Fink finished in first place with 27.34 seconds. With the latter time, Nic Fink set a new Pro Swim Series record in the 50 meter breaststroke, which previously held by Cody Miller at 27.39 seconds.On January 11, Andrew reigned supreme in the men's 50 meter freestyle, where he clocked 22.11 seconds. Fellow swimmer and world champion Michael Chadwick came in second place with 22.46 seconds.Prior to that, on January 10, Andrew was victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 24.73 seconds. He left Ryan Murphy in second place with 24.95 seconds."I love racing," Andrew exclaimed on Instagram . "Happy with my swims yesterday," he added.In other Michael Andrew news, he won "Breakout Performer" at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards, which took place at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel in New York City. More about Michael Andrew, TYR, Swim, Swimmer, Champion Michael Andrew TYR Swim Swimmer Champion