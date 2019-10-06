Special By By Markos Papadatos 28 mins ago in Sports Budapest - World-class professional swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to celebrate. He was victorious at the FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest. Andrew expressed that he was "happy" with his win in the 200 meter IM. "There is lots of work still to be done, but that's part of the job," he said in a post on In his latest vlog, as Andrew serves as the To learn more about American swimmer A 20-year-old American swimmer, Andrew earned a nice and well-deserved win in the men's 200 meter Individual Medley (IM) at the 2019 FINA Swimming World Cup in Budapest, with a time of 1:59.02, taking home the gold medal. Lithuanian swimmer Danas Rapsys finished in second place with a time of 1:59.42, while Australian swimmer Thomas Fraser-Holmes came in third place clocking 1:59.71.Andrew expressed that he was "happy" with his win in the 200 meter IM. "There is lots of work still to be done, but that's part of the job," he said in a post on Instagram In his latest vlog, as Digital Journal reported , Andrew explained what he does on his day off, which also deals with water-related activities.Andrew serves as the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League. His father, Peter Andrew, serves as the Head Coach for the swimming team, and his mother, Tina Andrew, is the General Manager.To learn more about American swimmer Michael Andrew , follow him on Instagram More about Michael Andrew, World Cup, Budapest, Swimmer Michael Andrew World Cup Budapest Swimmer