Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Andrew uses the technology Lumen in his swimming routine Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On February 14, world-class swimmer Michael Andrew posted his latest vlog on his YouTube channel, which deals with Lumen.
In this vlog, he opens up about how he uses the technology Lumen, a device that hacks your metabolism, which knows if your body is using fats or carbohydrates for fuel. Andrew also demonstrates how he uses Lumen and how it can help other athletes as they try to achieve their full potential. To learn more about Lumen, check out its official website.
Andrew also shows his fans snippets of his weight training session, as well as him practicing the 50 meter freestyle sprint. He promises his fans, followers, and subscribers that he will be updating his vlogs on a more regular basis.
In 2019, Andrew was a part of the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL), where he competed for the New York Breakers, for which he also served as Vice-Captain, with Tina Andrew as the General Manager of the team.
To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter.
More about Michael Andrew, lumen, Swimmer, Technology
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Review: Mondo Duplantis breaks the world record again... with 6.18 meters Special
Amazon hits #1 spot on Brand Intimacy Study
Audi shows off sustainability at Canadian International Autoshow Commissioned
Irked US squeezes Iraq with cash delays, short waivers
Venezuela's Guaido looking to reboot Maduro challenge
US, Europe clash over Washington's global retreat
Major South African bank caught out in data breach Special
Review: Barry Manilow releases amazing studio album 'Night Songs II' Special
Daryl Hall and John Oates release 'Our Kind of Soul' on vinyl
Review: Lee Brice superb at The Theatre at Westbury on Valentine's Day Special