19-year-old swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to celebrate. He triumphed at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.

Andrew competed at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, which were a part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series that was presented by Xfinity. He bested Caleb Dressel in the men's 50 meter fly, and Andrew won with a time of 22.93 seconds, which is a championship record. Dressel finished in second place with 22.97 seconds. This secures Andrew a spot in the World Championships.

In addition, Andrew won the men's 50 meter breaststroke, with a meeting record of 26.84 seconds, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in competitive swimming.

If that weren't enough, Andrew won the 100 meter breaststroke with an impressive time of 59.38 seconds, where he beat three Olympians in that field.

The Verdict

Overall, the future of American swimming is in good hands. Michael Andrew's hands. All of his hard work has paid off. Well done.

To learn more about competitive swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Twitter, and on Instagram.

Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew about his swimming career.