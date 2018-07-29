Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Andrew triumphs at Phillips 66 National Championships Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
19-year-old swimmer Michael Andrew has a major reason to celebrate. He triumphed at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships.
Andrew competed at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Championships, which were a part of the Team USA Summer Champions Series that was presented by Xfinity. He bested Caleb Dressel in the men's 50 meter fly, and Andrew won with a time of 22.93 seconds, which is a championship record. Dressel finished in second place with 22.97 seconds. This secures Andrew a spot in the World Championships.
In addition, Andrew won the men's 50 meter breaststroke, with a meeting record of 26.84 seconds, thus proving that he is a true force to be reckoned with in competitive swimming.
If that weren't enough, Andrew won the 100 meter breaststroke with an impressive time of 59.38 seconds, where he beat three Olympians in that field.
The Verdict
Overall, the future of American swimming is in good hands. Michael Andrew's hands. All of his hard work has paid off. Well done.
To learn more about competitive swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Twitter, and on Instagram.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Michael Andrew about his swimming career.
More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Swimming, men's, Championships
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Amsterdam 'lawless jungle' at night, ombudsman warns
Polar bear shot dead after wounding cruise ship worker
Tesla decided to sell a limited release surfboard
Why climate change is forcing coastal communities to retreat
Zimbabwe's tainted election authority under fire again
Mugabe hopes his former party will lose Zimbabwe election
Steel tariffs creating anger and chaos for U.S. companies
Review: Dan Reynolds spreads love and acceptance at LoveLoud Festival Special
First rewarded crypto social network in development
Violence flares up as Malians vote in key election