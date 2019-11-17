Michael Andrew
, who competes and serves as Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers
, was victorious in the men's 50 meter backstroke, in a tie with fellow swimmer Matt Grevers. They both won first place with a time of 23.38 seconds.
Andrew
also finished second in the men's 50 meter freestyle race right behind Caeleb Dressel
.
"Fun day of racing," Andrew exclaimed in a post on Instagram
. "Stoked to get my first win in the 50 back, and to tie with the legend @mgrevers. Looking forward to a fast day 2. #AquaPower #ISL"
When asked by this journalist what the title of the current chapter of his life is, Andrew responded, "When we go home on Monday, it's the next six months of training for the Olympic trials. This title would be 'The Race to the Olympic Games'. That puts a bow on it. Now, I'm changing the focus from lots of traveling and racing to putting everything into the Olympics."
