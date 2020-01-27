Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports Beijing - World-class swimmer Michael Andrew triumphed in the FINA Champions Series in Beijing, China. Digital Journal has the scoop. On the following day, January 19, Andrew won first place in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 24.92 seconds. He acknowledged in a In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Andrew served as Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers. To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Read More: Michael Andrew is the " On January 18, Andrew competed at the FINA Champions Series in Beijing. Andrew finished in third place in the men's 50 meter freestyle with a time of 21.89 seconds right behind Greek athlete Krisitan Gkolomeev (21.86 seconds) and Vladimir Morozov who clocked 21.55 seconds. He also came in second place in the men's 50 meter butterfly with a time of 23.18 seconds, right behind Brazilian swimmer Nicholas Santo, who won with 22.95 seconds.On the following day, January 19, Andrew won first place in the men's 50 meter backstroke with a time of 24.92 seconds. He acknowledged in a social media post that the last night in Beijing was a "fun one." He also noticed some "solid improvements" from his time in at the previous FINA Champions Series in Shenzhen. Ever-gracious, Andrew remarked that he is "grateful for the opportunity to get back into race mode." "I am very much looking forward to getting home and back to work #2020Vision," he expressed.In the inaugural International Swimming League (ISL) in 2019, Andrew served as Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers.To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram and on Twitter : Michael Andrew is the " One to Watch " in 2020 at the U.S. Olympic Trials. More about Michael Andrew, Champions Series, Swimmer, 2020 Michael Andrew Champions Series Swimmer 2020