Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageReview: Michael Andrew takes fans to World Cup in Budapest with new vlog Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     49 mins ago in Sports
Budapest - Professional swimmer Michael Andrew is taking his fans on a virtual trip to Budapest in his latest vlog, where he recently competed in the FINA World Cup.
Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported, Andrew was victorious in the Swimming World Cup in Budapest, where he won first place in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 1:59.02.
On the first day in Budapest, Andrew acknowledged that it is going to be a "fun morning." While he was recovering with Kaatsu (blood flow restriction), Andrew participated in a question and answer session with his fans that had submitted questions to his via social media.
He opened up about the International Swimming League (ISL), where he is serving as the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers. "It is an opportunity for athletes to race a little more, and then, have the opportunity to make more money, racing," he said, prior to revealing that their first competition is in Lewisville, Texas, on October 19 and 20 at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center. "That will be our first meet owning and running a team," he said.
Andrew noted that it has been a decade since he swam on a team, so the New York Breakers is his "new swim family."
In his previous vlog, Andrew shared that even on his days off he is constantly surrounded by water.
To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
For more information on the New York Breakers, visit their official homepage.
More about Michael Andrew, Budapest, Swimmer, Vlog, World Cup
 
Sports Video
Latest News
Top News
Trump leaves Washington troubles for the campaign trail
Ecuador indigenous group rejects talks, seeks to 'radicalize' protests
Syria Kurds battle Turkish invasion
Tourists rail against Hanoi 'train street' ban
Kurds say repulsed new Turkish ground push
Indiana health system breach impacts 68K patients Special
Ebola virus now squeezed into 'corner' of DR Congo: WHO
AI adoption and investments growing among health industry leaders
North-central US braces for 'all-out blizzard' over weekend
German gunman was frustrated, computer-obsessed loner