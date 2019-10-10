Special By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Sports Budapest - Professional swimmer Michael Andrew is taking his fans on a virtual trip to Budapest in his latest vlog, where he recently competed in the FINA World Cup. On the first day in Budapest, Andrew acknowledged that it is going to be a "fun morning." While he was recovering with He opened up about the International Swimming League (ISL), where he is serving as the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers. "It is an opportunity for athletes to race a little more, and then, have the opportunity to make more money, racing," he said, prior to revealing that their first competition is in Lewisville, Texas, on October 19 and 20 at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center. "That will be our first meet owning and running a team," he said. Andrew noted that it has been a decade since he swam on a team, so the New York Breakers is his "new swim family." In his To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on For more information on the New York Breakers, visit their Earlier this month, as Digital Journal reported , Andrew was victorious in the Swimming World Cup in Budapest, where he won first place in the men's 200 meter individual medley (IM) with a time of 1:59.02.On the first day in Budapest, Andrew acknowledged that it is going to be a "fun morning." While he was recovering with Kaatsu (blood flow restriction), Andrew participated in a question and answer session with his fans that had submitted questions to his via social media.He opened up about the International Swimming League (ISL), where he is serving as the Vice-Captain of the New York Breakers. "It is an opportunity for athletes to race a little more, and then, have the opportunity to make more money, racing," he said, prior to revealing that their first competition is in Lewisville, Texas, on October 19 and 20 at the LISD Westside Aquatic Center. "That will be our first meet owning and running a team," he said.Andrew noted that it has been a decade since he swam on a team, so the New York Breakers is his "new swim family."In his previous vlog , Andrew shared that even on his days off he is constantly surrounded by water.To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram For more information on the New York Breakers, visit their official homepage More about Michael Andrew, Budapest, Swimmer, Vlog, World Cup Michael Andrew Budapest Swimmer Vlog World Cup