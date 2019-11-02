Email
Review: Michael Andrew spotlights swim racing in Berlin in latest vlog Special

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
On October 31, world-class professional swimmer Michael Andrew released his latest vlog about racing in Berlin, Germany.
In this video, Andrew is having fun sightseeing with "the scooter gang" prior to giving his fans and viewers a glimpse of his races in Berlin.
The competition in Berlin ended with Andrew earning medal in two events: a bronze in the 100 meter backstroke and a gold medal in the 50 meter butterfly. He swam the backstroke race six minutes after the butterfly race. "It was pretty painful. I can feel my legs still shaking. The last 25 meters were super rough," he admitted.
Most impressive about this video was that it was filmed entirely on GoPro Hero7.
Andrew is competing in the new International Swimming League (ISL) as part of the New York Breakers, where he is the Vice-Captain of the team. On November 16 and 17, they will be competing at the ISL event that is held at the Eppley Recreation Center in College Park, Maryland.
Despite his hectic training and swimming schedule, Andrew noted that he is doing his best to stay on top of his YouTube uploads.
To learn more about Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram.
