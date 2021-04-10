Email
By Markos Papadatos     20 mins ago in Sports
Mission Viejo - Olympic hopeful Michael Andrew has a reason to be proud. He set a new personal best in the 200 meter breaststroke race today at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mission Viejo, California.
He finished in fourth place with a time of 2:11.32. Nic Fink won the race clocking 2:09.73, Lyubomir Epitro finished in second place with a time of 2:10.85, and Andrew Wilson came in third place clocking 2:11.00.
Andrew shared that he is excited for the 200 meter individual medley (IM) preliminaries tonight.
He served as a captain of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL), with Tina Andrew as the team's General Manager.
To learn more about world-class swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.
