Ever wondered what a world class swimmer's race day looks like? World, Pan Pac, and national champion swimmer Michael Andrew shared his insights via his latest vlog that he posted on March 6. This vlog also features his younger sister, Michaela, who cooks for the family and ensures that they eat healthily. From Monday through Thursdays, Andrew tries to eat a no-carbs diet. He revealed that his breakfast consists of three eggs with bacon. In his recovery, Andrew shared that he uses Kaatsu, which is blood flow restriction on his arms; moreover, sleep is imperative for the swimmer. One hour before training, Andrew will eat something light, as he prepares to show his fans and virtual audience his breaststroke and freestyle routines. The world champion swimmer also shows us how he selects his suits, and he underscores the importance of recovery. Hopefully, Michael Andrew will keep his informative vlogs on his YouTube channel coming. They serve both entertainment and didactic purposes, where they educate the public on swimming, and his vlogs are a must for any fan of the sport of swimming.