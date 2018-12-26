Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Sports National and Pan Pacific champion Michael Andrew has a major reason to be proud. He had an incredible year in swimming in 2018. At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Andrew won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter freestyle, as well as the bronze medal in the 4×100 meter mixed medley relay. He was also avid in the 2018 Michael Andrew having some underwater fun with his GoPro Michael Andrew Andrew took home five medals in the relay races at the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, which included four gold medals and one silver medal. For his accomplishments in the sport, Andrew was named " Throughout the year, Andrew has kept his fans and viewers updated on his latest endeavors via the vlogs on his To learn more about teen swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Read More: Michael Andrew chatted with Andrew won a total of five medals at the 2018 Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships, which were held in Irvine, California. He won four gold medals in the men's 50 meter freestyle, 50 meter breaststroke, 100 meter breaststroke, and the 50 meter butterfly. Andrew also came in third place in the men's 100 meter butterfly.At the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships in Tokyo, Andrew won the gold medal in the men's 50 meter freestyle, as well as the bronze medal in the 4×100 meter mixed medley relay. He was also avid in the 2018 FINA World Cup swimming meetings, where he set personal best marks in Budapest.Andrew took home five medals in the relay races at the 2018 Short Course Worlds in Hangzhou, China, which included four gold medals and one silver medal.For his accomplishments in the sport, Andrew was named " Breakout Performer " at the 2018 Golden Goggle Awards.Throughout the year, Andrew has kept his fans and viewers updated on his latest endeavors via the vlogs on his YouTube channel To learn more about teen swimmer Michael Andrew, follow him on Instagram Michael Andrew chatted with Digital Journal about his swimming career, and the digital transformation of aquatics. More about Michael Andrew, Swimmer, Swimming Michael Andrew Swimmer Swimming