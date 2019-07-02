Email
article imageReview: Michael Andrew reflects on FINA Champions Swim Series in vlog Special

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Sports
Indianapolis - World-class swimmer Micheal Andrew reflected on the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis in his latest YouTube vlog.
As Digital Journal previously reported, Andrew performed well at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis. He came in second place in the men's 200 meters individual medley, finished second in the men's 50 meter butterfly and 50 meter freestyle. He also claimed first place in the men's 100 meter butterfly and his mixed 4x100 meter freestyle relay team won first place.
In this vlog, Andrew opens up about KAATSU, which deals with recovery and blood restriction. He warned viewers and fans not to do that at home because it can be dangerous. Andrew underscored the importance of using the proper devices. He also shared some neat behind-the-scenes footage at the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis.
He praised the surfing that he does in California for helping him with endurance training and for helping him get faster as a swimmer.
In other news, Michael Andrew is serving as Vice Captain and Co-Owner of the New York Breakers in the International Swimming League (ISL).
To learn more about Michael Andrew and his latest swimming endeavors and travels, follow him on Instagram.
